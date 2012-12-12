Fantasy football: C.J. Spiller can carry the load

Michael Fabiano: I might have thought about Bush, who has a great matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, had Fred Jackson not been injured last week. That leaves Spiller to be the unquestioned No. 1 running back for the Buffalo Bills. Sure, the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks isn't favorable on paper, but Spiller has proven to be a matchup-proof runner in the past. You have a very tough call at wide receiver, as all four players mentioned are legitimate starters across the board. I'll go with the players with the most statistical upside, and that's Cruz and Jones. Coincidentally, those two wideouts will be facing each other in Atlanta.