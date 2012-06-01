Fantasy football busts: Marshawn Lynch won't repeat 2011

Mark Sanchez, QB, Jets: Believe it or not, Sanchez had the 10th most fantasy points among QBs in 2011. But look at what the Jets have done: Brought in Tim Tebow and renewed their ground-and-pound commitment. They simply won't let Sanchez throw the ball like they did last year when they had no choice. He'll yield to Tebow for three or four series a game at least -- some of which might be in the red zone, where Sanchez ran for six scores. He's gone from top 10 to fantasy irrelevant.