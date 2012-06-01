Fantasy football busts: Expect 49ers' Frank Gore to falter

Steven Jackson, RB, Rams: Most fantasy owners feel Steven Jackson is a late-first, early second-rounder in fantasy. That's too rich for my blood. Jackson has been nothing short of a warrior in NFL terms, but the train has got to stop running at some point. Jackson is one of my favorite players in the NFL, but his resume of 2,507 of career touches is tops in the league over the span of his career, and speaks to an impending proverbial wall on the horizon ... one that he might hit this season. You don't want to spend the 14th overall pick in your fantasy draft on a guy who might miss time or barely break 1,000 yards. By the way, Marshall Faulk hit that same wall ... in his ninth year no less. This will be Jackson's ninth season.