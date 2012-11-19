Fantasy football: Brandon Myers can fill the void

M.F.: Remember that scene in Rocky IV when Balboa was holding the white towel, but didn't throw it, when Apollo Creed was being beaten to a bloody pulp by Ivan Drago? That's how I've been with Mathews this season, ready to throw the towel into the ring but hesitating. Well, I'm about done with Mathews at this point. The hesitation is over. Despite all his of talent, the Fresno State product has been a huge bust in 2012. Take away that 19.90-fantasy point performance against the Saints back in Week 5, and Mathews will have failed to score double digits fantasy points in a game. He's losing work to Ronnie Brown of all runners, and his fumbilitis has Mathews always just one lost football from a seat in coach Norv Turner's doghouse. Even against a team like the Baltimore Ravens, who have not been good against the run this season, Mathews can't be seen as much more than a No. 2 back or flex option in Week 12.