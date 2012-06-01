Fantasy football bargains: DeSean Jackson should rebound

DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles: He was so horrendous last season that I don't know if he gets drafted until the 10th round or later. But that's tremendous value for someone who I think is going to come back with a pretty good season. He makes the offense go, make no mistake about it -- that's why Philadelphia kept him. I think he can once again be a high-end No. 2 this year, with double digits in touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards receiving.