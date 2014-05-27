Fantasy football backfield situations by team

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Projected starter: 1. Le'Veon Bell

Backups: 2. LeGarrette Blount; 3. Dri Archer; 4. Alvester Alexander

2014 Outlook: Bell showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie and has breakout potential in his second pro season. A versatile runner, he figures to be picked no later than the second round in both standard and PPR leagues, although his recent off-field issues with Blount could be troubling. ... The Steelers added Blount to the mix, making him the preferred handcuff for owners who land Bell. The veteran will also no doubt see some short-yardage and goal-line work, but not enough to dent Bell's value. ... Archer is the favorite for the No. 3 spot.