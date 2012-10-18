Fantasy football: AJ Green carries high trade value

Money: I advocated drafting LeSean McCoy first overall in the pre-season. I put far too much faith in Andy Reid doing the right thing and leaning on his best player to win games and produce on offense. Instead he's up to his old tricks and trying to prove the point that Mike Vick is still an elite quarterback under his tutelage. Next week will tell us a lot. He's already fired his friend Juan Castillo as the defensive coordinator, cause he knows his job is on the line if the Eagles don't make the playoffs. That should lead him to start using McCoy the way he ought to be, and that's on darn near every play he's touching the ball. With Gore going up against the Seahawks this week, and Roddy on the bye, hold out another week before doing the deal and see what happens in Week 8 when the Eagles play the Falcons in a must win game at home. McCoy better be the focal point of that offense and that could mean a 20-plus point performance for you. Meanwhile you get 'Dre going against a depleted secondary in Baltimore this week to help get you some points.