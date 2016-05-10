Fantasy football 2016 roster reset: NFC West

The Rams might be in a new city, but their offense has the same disheveled look. Todd Gurley is certain to be off the board within the first five picks in most fantasy leagues. After that, you'll probably be waiting awhile before any more Rams have their name called. Whether they call St. Louis or Los Angeles home, the team still has a glut of talented but underperforming wide receivers and nearly non-existent tight ends. That's not likely to get any better in the immediate future as the team looks to install No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff as its quarterback. There could be hope for this passing game down the road, but it'll be hard to find the value in 2016.