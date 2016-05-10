Fantasy football 2016 roster reset: NFC West

Now that we're past free agency and the draft, we have a clue of how the teams around the NFL are going to line up. More importantly, we also have a pretty good idea of which players could be in line for some nice fantasy production in 2016. To help you out, we've brought back our Roster Resets for another season. Keep checking back as we add a new division each day.
Arizona Cardinals
Key re-signings:Jaron Brown, Jermaine Gresham, Chris Johnson
Key arrivals: Evan Mathis
Key departures: None
Key draft picks: None
Fantasy depth chart
Quarterback:Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton, Matt Barkley
Running backs:David Johnson, Chris Johnson, Andre Ellington
Wide receivers:John Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, Jaron Brown, J.J. Nelson
Tight ends:Jermaine Gresham, Troy Niklas, Darren Fells
The Cardinals have put together one of the most complete offenses in the NFL. Carson Palmer posted career numbers in 2015 and returns with the same cast of characters, poised to do it all over again. Fantasy enthusiasts are drooling over the prospect of David Johnson taking the reins as the team's lead running back, but if he falters both Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington are capable options behind him. Things get a little murky at wide receiver with a surplus of talented pass-catchers. How much longer can Larry Fitzgerald be productive? When do we get the Michael Floyd breakout season? Can John Brown make the leap to being a legitimate WR1? The opportunities boggle the fantasy mind.
Los Angeles Rams
Key re-signings:Case Keenum, Brian Quick
Key arrivals: None
Key departures: Jared Cook
Key draft picks:Jared Goff, Tyler Higbee, Pharoh Cooper, Temarrick Hemingway, Mike Thomas
The Rams might be in a new city, but their offense has the same disheveled look. Todd Gurley is certain to be off the board within the first five picks in most fantasy leagues. After that, you'll probably be waiting awhile before any more Rams have their name called. Whether they call St. Louis or Los Angeles home, the team still has a glut of talented but underperforming wide receivers and nearly non-existent tight ends. That's not likely to get any better in the immediate future as the team looks to install No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff as its quarterback. There could be hope for this passing game down the road, but it'll be hard to find the value in 2016.
San Francisco 49ers
Key re-signings:Phil Dawson, Shaun Draughn
Key arrivals: Chip Kelly, Thad Lewis
Key departures:Alex Boone, Anquan Boldin, Reggie Bush
Key draft picks:Joshua Garnett, Kelvin Taylor, Aaron Burbridge
Any hopes for a rebound in the 49ers fantasy fortunes are being pinned on the hopes of Chip Kelly's addition as head coach and the healthy return of running back Carlos Hyde. Even that glimmer is faint since the Niners sport a distinct lack of playmaking talent at many of the skill positions. The inevitable quarterback competition between Gabbert and Kaepernick isn't likely to excite anyone -- and the winner will step into an offense that has Torrey Smith as its top receiver. There aren't likely to be a lot of Niners drafted onto fantasy rosters this season.
Seattle Seahawks
Key re-signings: Jermaine Kearse
Key arrivals: None
Key departures:Bryce Brown, Fred Jackson, Ricardo Lockette, Russell Okung
Key draft picks:C.J. Prosise, Nick Vannett, Alex Collins
Fantasy depth chart*Quarterback:Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin, Jake Heaps
*Running backs:Thomas Rawls, Christine Michael, C.J. Prosise
Wide receivers:Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson
Tight ends:Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson, Cooper Helfet, Nick Vannett
After making their name as a run-heavy offense led by Marshawn Lynch, the Seahawks flipped the script in 2015 and started throwing the ball. A lot. Few players were as hot as the duo of Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin down the stretch. Now the expectation is that the 'Hawks are ready to fly in 2016. Don't expect them to completely abandon the ground game with Thomas Rawls returning to be the team's starter -- though his injury situation could prevent him from being ready in Week 1. As for Jimmy Graham ... well who knows what his future is after a disappointing season was ended prematurely with a torn patellar tendon.