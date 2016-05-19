Fantasy football 2016 roster reset: NFC South

Now that we're past free agency and the draft, we have a clue of how the teams around the NFL are going to line up. More importantly, we also have a pretty good idea of which players could be in line for some nice fantasy production in 2016. To help you out, we've brought back our Roster Resets for another season. Keep checking back as we add a new division each day.

Atlanta Falcons

Key re-signings: None
Key arrivals:Mohamed Sanu, Matt Schaub
Key departures:Tony Moeaki, Roddy White
Key draft picks: Austin Hooper

Fantasy depth chart
Quarterback:Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Matt Simms
Running backs:Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Gus Johnson
Wide receivers:Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Justin Hardy
Tight ends:Levine Toilolo, Austin Hooper, Jacob Tamme

If there's one thing we can be certain of with the Falcons, it's that Julio Jones is going to eat. Beyond that, there's plenty of uncertainty. Despite being the top fantasy running back last season, there is no guarantee that Devonta Freeman will keep his hold on the top spot with Tevin Coleman still lurking. Mohamed Sanu will likely be the team's No. 2 receiver, but can he be enough of a producer to take pressure off Jones? Will the Falcons finally find the tight end they've been seeking since Tony Gonzalez's retirement? Can Matt Ryan be anything other than a mediocre fantasy quarterback? We await the answers.

Carolina Panthers

Key re-signings:Stephen Hill, Mike Tolbert
Key arrivals: None
Key departures: None
Key draft picks: Beau Sandland

Fantasy depth chart

The defending NFC champs had one of the most potent offenses in the NFL last season, thanks in large part to Cam Newton's MVP season. This year, he'll have a healthy Kelvin Benjamin at his disposal to go along with a developing Devin Funchess and Greg Olsen, who's been one of the best tight ends in the game over the past few seasons. Jonathan Stewart was quite productive last season, but he still hasn't played 16 games since 2011. That means Cameron Artis-Payne could be a viable fantasy handcuff in 2016.

New Orleans Saints

Key re-signings:Tim Hightower, Josh Hill, Michael Hoomanawanui, Luke McCown
Key arrivals: Coby Fleener
Key departures:Travaris Cadet, Marques Colston, Khiry Robinson, Benjamin Watson
Key draft picks:Michael Thomas, Daniel Lasco

Fantasy depth chart

Drew Brees wasn't at his best last season, but he'll still be a top 10 fantasy quarterback this season. There will be one difference: he won't have Marques Colston to throw to anymore. The team parted ways with the veteran receiver in the offseason. However the team did add free agent tight end Coby Fleener to fill the tight end void left by Jimmy Graham. Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman are all poised to be very productive fantasy receiving options in 2016. After a solid 2015, we're hoping this is (finally) the Mark Ingram breakout season. C.J. Spiller has an opportunity to regain his previous form but it's understandable if plenty of fantasy enthusiasts are still skeptical.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Key re-signings: Doug Martin
Key arrivals: None
Key departures: Bobby Rainey
Key draft picks: Roberto Aguayo

Fantasy depth chart*Quarterback:Jameis Winston, Mike Glennon
*Running backs:Doug Martin, Charles Sims, Mike James
Wide receivers:Mike Evans, Vincent Jackson, Louis Murphy
Tight ends:Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Cameron Brate

The Buccaneers are one of the emerging offenses in the NFL led by Jameis Winston going into his second season. That means another year working with his twin tower receivers, Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson. A bigger question is whether Austin Seferian-Jenkins can take the next step or whether Cameron Brate can challenge for the tight end job. There could also be an interesting battle emerging in the backfield between Doug Martin and Charles Sims. Are we in for another committee situation? Let's hope not, but stranger things have happened.

