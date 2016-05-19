Fantasy football 2016 roster reset: NFC South

If there's one thing we can be certain of with the Falcons, it's that Julio Jones is going to eat. Beyond that, there's plenty of uncertainty. Despite being the top fantasy running back last season, there is no guarantee that Devonta Freeman will keep his hold on the top spot with Tevin Coleman still lurking. Mohamed Sanu will likely be the team's No. 2 receiver, but can he be enough of a producer to take pressure off Jones? Will the Falcons finally find the tight end they've been seeking since Tony Gonzalez's retirement? Can Matt Ryan be anything other than a mediocre fantasy quarterback? We await the answers.