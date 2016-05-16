Fantasy football 2016 roster reset: AFC North

Published: May 16, 2016 at 06:41 AM
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Editor

Now that we're past free agency and the draft, we have a clue of how the teams around the NFL are going to line up. More importantly, we also have a pretty good idea of which players could be in line for some nice fantasy production in 2016. To help you out, we've brought back our Roster Resets for another season. Keep checking back as we add a new division each day.

Baltimore Ravens

Key re-signings: Marlon Brown
Key arrivals:Mike Wallace, Benjamin Watson
Key departures: None
Key draft picks:Chris Moore, Kenneth Dixon

Fantasy depth chart
Quarterback:Joe Flacco, Ryan Mallett, Jerrod Johnson
Running backs:Justin Forsett, Javorius Allen, Kenneth Dixon
Wide receivers:Steve Smith Sr., Mike Wallace, Kamar Aiken, Breshad Perriman
Tight ends:Benjamin Watson, Crockett Gillmore, Maxx Williams

Last season wasn't a great one if you had any Ravens on your fantasy roster. Injuries to Joe Flacco, Steve Smith Sr and Justin Forsett sapped the attack of its power. With that trio back and healthy this season, the Ravens could boast a number of fairly potent fantasy picks. The squad also picked up a few intriguing pieces by signing journeyman receiver Mike Wallace to add depth and drafting running back Kenneth Dixon, who could challenge for snaps as a rookie. Baltimore also signed free agent tight end Benjamin Watson who is coming off a career year with the New Orleans Saints. Beyond Justin Forsett you're not likely to find a lot of fantasy talent that you'll feel comfortable starting each and every week, but there are certainly plenty of supporting pieces there.

Cincinnati Bengals

Key re-signings: Brandon Tate
Key arrivals: Brandon LaFell
Key departures: Hue Jackson, Marvin Jones, Mohamed Sanu
Key draft picks: Tyler Boyd

Fantasy depth chart

Andy Dalton had been a fantasy punchline for years. Then 2015 happened. Dalton was putting up some of the best numbers of his career when his season was cut short by a broken thumb. The upside is that there is optimism for a healthy Dalton to have continued success -- especially as long as A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert walk the Earth. The downside is that the receiving corps took a hit with both Marvin Jones (Lions) and Mohamed Sanu (Falcons) leaving in free agency. That puts the onus on either Brandon LaFell or rookie Tyler Boyd to hit the ground in Cincinnati running. Speaking of running, the combination of Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard were disappointing in 2015 and face some question marks now that former offensive coordinator Hue Jackson is the head coach of the Browns.

Cleveland Browns

Key re-signings: Terrelle Pryor
Key arrivals: Hue Jackson, Robert Griffin III
Key departures:Travis Benjamin, Jim Dray, Johnny Manziel
Key draft picks:Corey Coleman, Cody Kessler, Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins

Fantasy depth chart

We're entering yet another season where the Browns have plenty of fantasy question marks ... once again beginning at quarterback. With Johnny Manziel now a thing of the past in Cleveland, the Browns are left to decide between a rebuilding Robert Griffin III, journeyman Josh McCown and (to a lesser extent) rookie Cody Kessler. The positive is that the team used a first-round pick on former Baylor star Corey Coleman to inject life into an otherwise moribund receiving corps. He won't have a lot of help around him with Brian Hartline and Andrew Hawkins still occupying spots near the top of the depth chart. Similarly, Duke Johnson and Isaiah Crowell have shown promise in the past but it hasn't been enough to inspire mass confidence in either of them. Here's to hoping new head coach Hue Jackson can get things finally headed in the right direction. But until then, fantasy owners will need to see results before fully buying in on this bunch.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Key re-signings: Darrius Heyward-Bey
Key arrivals: Ladarius Green
Key departures: Heath Miller
Key draft picks: None

Fantasy depth chart*Quarterback:Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones
*Running backs:Le'Veon Bell, DeAngelo Williams, Fitzgerald Toussaint
Wide receivers:Antonio Brown, Markus Wheaton, Sammie Coates, Darrius Heyward-Bey
Tight ends:Ladarius Green, Matt Spaeth, Jesse James

The Steelers remain one of the most potent offensive attacks in the NFL, but they will have one less weapon in 2016. Receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended for the entire season for repeat violations of the league's substance abuse policy. This opens the door for either Markus Wheaton or Sammie Coates to take a big step forward. There should also be extra chances for free agent pickup Ladarius Green to be a playmaker ... and of course there's still Antonio Brown. Le'Veon Bell will remain in the conversation to be fantasy's No. 1 overall pick but he could see some of his work taken by DeAngelo Williams if the Steelers decide they want to keep their franchise running back fresh for a playoff run.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG.

