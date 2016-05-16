Fantasy football 2016 roster reset: AFC North

We're entering yet another season where the Browns have plenty of fantasy question marks ... once again beginning at quarterback. With Johnny Manziel now a thing of the past in Cleveland, the Browns are left to decide between a rebuilding Robert Griffin III, journeyman Josh McCown and (to a lesser extent) rookie Cody Kessler. The positive is that the team used a first-round pick on former Baylor star Corey Coleman to inject life into an otherwise moribund receiving corps. He won't have a lot of help around him with Brian Hartline and Andrew Hawkins still occupying spots near the top of the depth chart. Similarly, Duke Johnson and Isaiah Crowell have shown promise in the past but it hasn't been enough to inspire mass confidence in either of them. Here's to hoping new head coach Hue Jackson can get things finally headed in the right direction. But until then, fantasy owners will need to see results before fully buying in on this bunch.