Fantasy football 2016 draft strategy: James Koh

When I say draft "your guy" I just mean that wherever I am at in the draft, first round or 12th, I'll try and remember to take the guy I will have more fun rooting for. For example, John Brown had a fine season in 2015 and should be a nice piece in 2016. DeSean Jackson though? He's my guy. We went to Cal around the same time-ish, and watching him play, however inconsistent, is my jam. I'll take DeSean before Smokey every time, this despite the sensical side of me putting Brown ahead of Jackson in my rankings.