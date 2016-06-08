Fantasy football 2016 draft strategy: Alex Gelhar

Because of this, and the growing crop of valuable fantasy wide receivers (twice as many 200-plus point scorers from 2011-2015 vs. 2006-2010, almost three more 150-plus scorers on average in that span as well), I'm still very much on board with taking an elite running back (or two) early. I'm not saying pass on the likes of Antonio Brown or Odell Beckham Jr., but rather than reach on another wide receiver later at the top of your draft because of #trendz, don't be afraid to abide by the old philosophy and grab a running back whose touch total is (almost) guaranteed to be at an elite level. Guys like Lamar Miller, Ezekiel Elliott, Devonta Freeman, Doug Martin and even Eddie Lacy look to have locked-in, top-tier workloads. Pairing one of them with a top-six wide receiver is a recipe for success.