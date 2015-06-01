Fantasy football 2015 backfield situations by team

Kansas City Chiefs:

Projected starter: 1. Jamaal Charles

Backups: 2. Knile Davis; 3. Cyrus Gray; 4. De'Anthony Thomas

2015 Outlook: Charles will look to make 2015 his fourth straight year finishing among the top 10 scoring fantasy running backs, and there's little in his way to achieve that goal. He won't last beyond the first few picks in most standard and PPR formats. ... Davis will once again be the preferred handcuff for owners in deeper league who draft Charles. In the one game Charles missed last season, Davis rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown. ... Gray and Thomas will battle for the third spot on the depth chart during camp.