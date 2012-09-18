Fantasy Football 101: Matt Forte injury leaves owners scrambling

Whether you're a fantasy football beginner or don't have as much time to devote to your fantasy team during the week, I'm here for you with the newest edition of Fantasy 101 -- all your fantasy needs in 15 minutes or less. Because that's how long you'll need to digest this column and make your appropriate moves. I'll give you the top free agents to pick up as well as the injuries to keep an eye on for this coming weekend. And, as a new feature, we're also answering fantasy questions to help increase your knowledge of the game itself. (If you have a question, tweet it to us @nflfantasy.) So let's get to it, time is ticking!