Fantasy film study: New look Lions under Jim Caldwell?

Manning has gone out of his way to praise the impact Caldwell had on his career. But a look at the total offensive numbers suggests Caldwell may have benefitted more from Manning than vis versa. The table to the right (apologies for all of the tables) details how Caldwell's offenses have faired with and without Manning. Yes, one year was with Curtis Painter under center, but he also had Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco for all of last year and the results were wildly unspectacular. I didn't include 2012, as Caldwell was only in the interim coordinator during the last few weeks of the season and postseason. For a more thorough statistical analysis of Caldwell's complete run as Baltimore's offensive coordinator, check out this article.