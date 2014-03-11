Fantasy film study: Jay Gruden's impact on the Redskins

Gruden also loves to run power stretch plays, which are a little closer to what Morris is accustomed to running. They look a lot like this 37-yard run by Morris against the Falcons, and he should have no trouble picking up gobs of yards on those type of runs. Back to the screenshot above, what's important to note is that this play originated in the shotgun, and has shades of the read-option. This may seem like a shock since Gruden insisted the Bengalsdraft Dalton over Colin Kaepernick because Dalton fit what Gruden wanted to do schematically, but it appears as if Gruden was adapting to the league last season and designed a few plays of this nature. After the handoff, Dalton even scampers a few yards to the right to sell the fake. Making things more intruiging, is that McVay stated in an interview with CBSDC that Gruden will adjust his scheme to fit the players in the Washington offense. So will we see RGIII running it 15 to 20 times a game? Not likely. But it also isn't likely that we've seen the last of the read-option in Washington.