Fantasy Film Study: Is Bobby Rainey a one-hit wonder?

Waiver wire heroes can make or break a fantasy season. Savvy owners who scoop up the right players add a potent weapon to their fantasy arsenal just in time for the playoffs. Those who miss out, are left cursing their indecision and vowing to be more aggressive next year. Last week, no player caught the eye of more fantasy enthusiasts than Bobby Rainey of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rainey, in his first significant game action of his career, rushed for 163 yards on 30 attempts with three total touchdowns for a whopping 34.70 points in NFL.com standard leagues. So is Rainey the answer to your fantasy prayers? Will his little legs help carry you through the fantasy postseason?