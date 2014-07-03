Fantasy Film Study: Examining the Browns' backfield

After watching tape on both Tate and West, I'm very intrigued to see this battle play out during training camp and the preseason. The Browns boast a talented offensive line, and with Manziel under center (let's not kid ourselves) these backs could eat and rack up some solid fantasy numbers. Over the last two seasons, Washington ranked seventh in rushing attempts, and that figure likely would have been higher had they not been so woefully behind so quickly in a number of contests last season. With Shanahan calling the plays, the Browns are going to pound the rock. We'll just have to wait and see which of their backs gets handed the hammer once Week 1 rolls around.