Fantasy Film Study: Can Andy Dalton be trusted?

Dalton's success doesn't appear to be a flash in the pan, and as Adam Schein noted the Bengals are brimming with confidence on offense. You should be too, if you have Dalton. He plays the San Diego Chargers in Week 13, typically the start of the fantasy playoffs, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. He has a tougher match in Week 14 against the Colts, but then gets the Vikings in Week 16, i.e. the fantasy Super Bowl. There's no reason to believe he can't succeed against any defense on the rest of his schedule given what we've seen over the last month. If you pick up Dalton now, or have already, you may just be able to kick back on the beach in Zihuatanejo with your fantasy trophy this offseason.