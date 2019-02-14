Fantasy Exit Interviews -- AFC South

What went right:Deshaun Watson's mind-blowing rookie season had some fantasy enthusiasts ranking him as the second quarterback off the board after Aaron Rodgers. Things started slowly when the interception bug that Watson avoided for much of 2017 found him early in 2018. The young quarterback found his stride beginning in Week 7 and threw just two picks the remainder of the season to finish in the top five at his position. Lamar Miller's overall finish won't get many people excited but there were weeks where he was a quality RB2 and in many ways exceeded preseason expectations. In other news, DeAndre Hopkins continued being awesome and will likely be the consensus first receiver off the board in drafts this summer.