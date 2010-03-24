Fantasy draft strategies must change as the NFL evolves

M.F.: Ryan's quote on Tomlinson's role in the offense started with the word "hypothetically," so it was by no means a guarantee that the one-time fantasy superstar will see at least 15 carries a game. Furthermore, Ryan also called Greene "a superstar in the making." Does Tomlinson's presence put a cap on Greene's statistical ceiling? Of course. But do I think this is going to be an evenly-split backfield committee? Not a chance. Greene is still the top man on the depth chart, and I'm projecting him to see far more carries than Tomlinson. The fact that the Jets have a stout offensive line is a real positive, but let's not forget that L.T. will be 31 in June and is not the same player who filled up the stat sheets earlier in his career. As it stands, I have Greene ranked 10th among running backs and Tomlinson at 33 behind McFadden. Speaking of McFadden, I'd rather take a chance on him ahead of Tomlinson as a flex starter based on a few factors. He's still young, possesses statistical potential and could end up being a featured back for coach Tom Cable. McFadden also has a favorable FPA rating. Is he a risk-reward player? Absolutely. But I'd rather roll the dice on a young player with a chance at a prominent role over a thirty something veteran with little to no chance to start.