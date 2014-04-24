Fantasy draft do-over: QBs get top billing in 2011

25. Steven Jackson, RB, St. Louis Rams (2011 ADP: Third round): Fears of Jackson's decline were slightly exaggerated in 2011. While the veteran saw just 17.3 carries per game (the fewest since his second NFL season), he topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the seventh straight season. His shortcoming in 2011 was the same as in most seasons -- Jackson found the end zone just six times; although that had more to do with the Rams offense than Jackson himself. Still, it was enough to hold him just outside of the top 10 at running back.