Fantasy Combine Crash Course

The NFL Scouting Combine starts this week and I would like to take this opportunity to give you a crash course for those of you (and you know who you are) that do not watch much, if any, college football. But these are the guys that could make impacts in your fantasy drafts this season, so I want to make sure that you are squared away because you're already behind the 8-ball. It's like all of you that purchased Disney+ and realize that the final season of The Clone Wars is now streaming, but you never watched the first six. So without having to sit through all of that tape, let me get you caught up as quickly as possible for the Combine, which starts on NFL Network on Thursday.