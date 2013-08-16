Fantasy camp notebook: Weeden, Browns excel again

The Browns offense played exceptionally well again for the second straight week. I don't know how all the "QB competition" nonsense ever got off the ground, but Weeden is their guy, and it's really never been up for debate. The offense looked completely different with him in there than Jason Campbell, whose poor play may have even cost the Browns some strong depth at RB. Campbell lazily threw a checkdown pass to Dion Lewis in the second quarter, and Lewis suffered a broken fibula on the play, which could cost him the entire season. That's unfortunate since he ran impressively in two games. Now, the Browns have to hope Montario Hardesty can recover from his knee scope and others like Brandon Jackson can contribute. Otherwise, the team is very thin at RB behind Trent Richardson (who showed some awfully impressive flashes of what he may have in store for his owners this season).