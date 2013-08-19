Fantasy camp notebook: Miami will feel loss of Keller

If you happened to catch the Colts vs. Giants game last night, your primary takeaway may have been similar to mine: the Colts have an exceptional passing attack, but they can't really run the ball all that well. Despite facing a fair amount of pressue, Andrew Luck passed the ball with ruthless efficiency, connecting on nine of 13 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns in just over a quarter's worth of work. He also did a nice job of keeping drives alive by converting three third downs. It really amazes me that someone of his size is that mobile and also pinpoints his passes with scary accuracy. It wouldn't surprise me if he becomes the best quarterback in the league in short order.