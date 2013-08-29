Fantasy camp notebook: Browns lacking RB depth

My first reaction was this means good news for Trent Richardson owners since the Browns are almost certain to give him a huge percentage of all their carries. The problem, though, is Richardson struggled with injuries of his own last year. To categorize giving him an ultra-heavy workload every single week as "flirting with disaster' doesn't even begin to describe the tightrope act the Browns coaching staff will walk. If anything, maybe the team will be more aggressive throwing the ball to limit the number of carries Richardson will need to log each week. Any kind of long-term injury to Richardson would instantly deflate any hope this offense has of compiling a decent amount of points each week.