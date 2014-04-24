Fantasy bye week replacements: Running backs

Part of the key to successfully managing your fantasy draft is being able to prepare for bye weeks. That's why we've put together this handy guide for you to refer to on draft day. You'll find a list of the key quarterbacks and running backs who will be missing on a given week and some possible replacement options (based on last season's opponent fantasy points allowed). Of course, this won't completely replace good ol' fashioned research ... but crib notes never hurt, right?