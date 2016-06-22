Fantasy Bust-a-Move: Who will rebound in 2016?

Published: Jun 22, 2016

Every week, Marcas Grant is looking at some of the biggest fantasy busts from 2015 and evaluating whether those players are destined to remain duds or return to being studs. Find out which players you should possibly target and which ones you should avoid heading into your fantasy football drafts.

Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers

Eddie Lacy's 2015 season was a big problem for plenty of fantasy football managers. Bust-a-Move examines whether Lacy has been able to get things under control for 2016.

Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Even without a litany of injuries, Andrew Luck had a miserable 2015 fantasy football season. Now that he's healthy, can he return to being a top five fantasy quarterback in 2016?

Jeremy Hill, RB Cincinnati Bengals

After a big rookie season, Jeremy Hill returned with a disappointing encore in 2015. Was last year was a sophomore slump or the start of something worse?

