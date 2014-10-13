Fantasy breakdown: Matt Forte is doing everything

It's no longer a coincidence that Matt Forte is always near the top of this list. After seeing another 13 targets on Sunday, Forte is turning into a bigger threat as a pass-catcher than as a runner. OK, maybe that's an exaggeration, but not by much. In the past two weeks, Forte is tied for the third-most targets in the league (25) behind only Demaryius Thomas and Julio Jones. Stretch that out over the past three weeks and Forte is tied for fourth with 31 passes thrown his direction. Dual-threat backs are no longer the wave of the future. Their time is now. And Matt Forte is their leader.