Fantasy Blog

Published: May 28, 2008 at 11:52 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news
Buccaneers' Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announces retirement after seven seasons
Ali Marpet is coming off the best season of his career. He plans for it to be his last. The Buccaneers guard announced via Instagram on Sunday that he is retiring from the NFL. The 28-year-old Marpet was a Pro Bowler in 2021, his seventh season.