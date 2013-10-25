Fantasy Awards: Manning, KC lead midseason honors

Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers: When Lacy suffered an injury in the preseason, many feared he might lose some snaps to fellow rookie Johnathan Franklin. However, the Alabama product has been the picture of consistency since getting into the Packers lineup. Lacy has posted double-digit totals in three of his five games this season and just missed the mark in a fourth. He's given Green Bay the running game they've missed over the past few seasons and is in the top 25 at his position.