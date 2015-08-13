Fantasy Audibles: Eli Manning v. Ryan Tannehill

We have reached the first full week of preseason football, which means that we'll start to get a better idea of how depth charts will shake out and which players look ready to have monstrous season. Of course that doesn't mean that all of your decisions will be easy when it comes to building your fantasy roster. Once again, Fantasy Football Audibles are here to save the day.
After a couple of forgettable seasons, Eli Manning was sneaky good in 2014. The Giants veteran finished as the 10th-best fantasy signal-caller in a season in which he was missing one of his biggest weapons (Victor Cruz) for much of the season. Then again, he also discovered a guy named Odell Beckham Jr. who turned out to be pretty good. There's no reason to believe Manning can't be a top 10 fantasy option again this season, especially if Cruz can be productive. However, I'm particularly big on Ryan Tannehill this season with a second year in Bill Lazor's offense. The Dolphins have quality weapons in the passing game and Tannehill has the added attraction of being far more mobile than Manning. Miami's young quarterback finished eighth at the position last season and could move up the ranks in 2015.
I feel like we need to get something straight. Julian Edelman is a nice receiver. He's especially nice in PPR leagues. But he's probably being overvalued in many standard leagues. Looking back at last season, Edelman wasn't even the best fantasy wideout in New England -- that title went to Brandon LaFell. Edelman is a volume player who will see plenty of targets and could again catch 90 balls, but he'll struggle to post much better than 1,000 yards. Meanwhile, Evans tallied more than 1,000 yards with 12 touchdowns. While the double-digit touchdown total could be difficult to repeat, it's not hard to envision the second-year receiver with increased reception and yardage totals in 2015. Evans is the pick here and it's not close.
In the most recent Fantasy Mailbag, I wrote that the loss of Geno Smith in the Jets offense wasn't likely to have a major impact on Brandon Marshall's value. The problem is that Marshall is probably going to be relegated to a WR3 status this season. As for Allen, I believe last year was merely a speed bump and he can return to being a WR2 this season. It might even be for as simple a reason as playing in a better offense with a more consistent quarterback. Either way, I'm rolling with Allen here.