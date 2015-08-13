Fantasy Audibles: Eli Manning v. Ryan Tannehill

After a couple of forgettable seasons, Eli Manning was sneaky good in 2014. The Giants veteran finished as the 10th-best fantasy signal-caller in a season in which he was missing one of his biggest weapons (Victor Cruz) for much of the season. Then again, he also discovered a guy named Odell Beckham Jr. who turned out to be pretty good. There's no reason to believe Manning can't be a top 10 fantasy option again this season, especially if Cruz can be productive. However, I'm particularly big on Ryan Tannehill this season with a second year in Bill Lazor's offense. The Dolphins have quality weapons in the passing game and Tannehill has the added attraction of being far more mobile than Manning. Miami's young quarterback finished eighth at the position last season and could move up the ranks in 2015.