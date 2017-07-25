Fantasy 14-team mock: Michael Fabiano's analysis

Anyway, here's a look at the team I drafted, and what I was thinking along the way per selection. The draft was 15 rounds and based on the NFL's standard scoring system (plus PPR), and none of the teams were required to draft a kicker or a defense (so I didn't). That doesn't change the mock results much, as neither of those positions is worth more than a late-round (13-15) selection. To me, it makes a mock draft even more valuable in that there are more skill position players picked. At the end of the day, that's what we're looking for with these mocks ... where certain players (not a kicker or a defense) were chosen.