Fans vote Derrick Brooks' spot as best United Way announcement

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- This football season marks the 40th anniversary of the partnership between the NFL and United Way. To engage fans in the celebration, the NFL and United Way teamed up with USA Today Sports Media Group to host a nationwide vote designed to identify the fan favorite NFL-United Way public service ad (PSA) of all time via the USA Today Ad Meter.
Between Oct. 22 and Nov. 20, thousands voted on PSAs from the 1970s through present day. The 1999 public service ad (PSA) featuring former All-Pro linebacker and Super Bowl champion Derrick Brooks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was selected as the No. 1 fan favorite. In this spot, Brooks teaches a bus load of kids his favorite song which outlines his on-field stats. View the top ten ads at nfl.com/unitedway. The top ten finalists were:
- Franco Harris -- 1974
- Archie Manning -- 1975
- Walter Payton -- 1982
- Derrick Brooks -- 1999
- Sam Adams -- 2001
- Eddie George -- 2001
- Troy Brown -- 2002
- Aaron Glenn -- 2002
- Keith Brooking -- 2005
- Nnamdi Asomugha -- 2013
NFL greats Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys, both of whom participated in NFL-United Way PSAs, led the 40th anniversary celebration of this milestone for the partnership -- the longest running collaboration in history between a major sports league and a nonprofit organization.
"Forty years later, there is a shared commitment, a joint goal to create stronger, healthier communities," said Stacey D. Stewart, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. "NFL clubs and players are working with United Ways across the country to help move the needle on our collective goals around youth health and education."
Brooks was acknowledged Dec. 15 during the San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game during the inaugural NFL Homecoming, a new, late-season platform that brings together the league and clubs to highlight the accomplishments and contributions of NFL Legends. A number of other NFL greats return home to stadiums across the country, including: Pro Football Hall of Famers Franco Harris and Roger Staubach, as well as former New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer and former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.
-- NFL Communications