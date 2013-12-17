Fans vote Derrick Brooks' spot as best United Way announcement

Brooks was acknowledged Dec. 15 during the San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game during the inaugural NFL Homecoming, a new, late-season platform that brings together the league and clubs to highlight the accomplishments and contributions of NFL Legends. A number of other NFL greats return home to stadiums across the country, including: Pro Football Hall of Famers Franco Harris and Roger Staubach, as well as former New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer and former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.