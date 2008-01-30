Fans to vote online, via wireless devices for Cadillac Super Bowl MVP

In the fourth quarter, fans can vote for the Super Bowl MVP on NFL.com/Superbowl and on their wireless devices, including those with the Sprint wireless service. Fans using Sprint and other wireless services can send a text message with the player's first and last name to 99777 to participate in MVP balloting. The fan vote will count 20 percent (four votes) with another 16 on-site media members representing the other 80 percent.