Fans to vote online, via wireless devices for Cadillac Super Bowl MVP

Published: Jan 30, 2008 at 03:24 AM

**Voting on NFL.com/Superbowl and wireless sevices, including those with Sprint wireless service

Fan votes will count 20 percent**

Who will be the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLII ... Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Richard Seymour or Michael Strahan?

In the fourth quarter, fans can vote for the Super Bowl MVP on NFL.com/Superbowl and on their wireless devices, including those with the Sprint wireless service. Fans using Sprint and other wireless services can send a text message with the player's first and last name to 99777 to participate in MVP balloting. The fan vote will count 20 percent (four votes) with another 16 on-site media members representing the other 80 percent.

The four fan votes will be distributed as follows:

The Super Bowl MVP receives the Pete Rozelle Trophy and a 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid. Cadillac is the official vehicle of Super Bowl XLII. Last year, Super Bowl XLI MVP Peyton Manning received 2.5 MVP votes from fans.

The announcement will be made immediately following the game on FOX.

NFL.com/Superbowl is part of the NFL Internet Network, the most popular sports league property.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 18 Saturday inactives: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Chiefs and Browns and the Cowboys and Eagles.
news

Titans not activating RB Derrick Henry for Sunday's game vs. Texans

Derrick Henry returned to practice this week. He'll need more time before he's back on the playing field. The Titans announced they did not activate their All-Pro back Saturday and he will thus not play versus the Texans in Week 18.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8

The Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday. CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio's future up in the air entering Saturday's finale vs. Chiefs

Vic Fangio's future as the Broncos head coach remains up in the air entering Saturday's finale against the Chiefs. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and James Palmer detail the brewing situation in Denver.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW