Fans to vote online, via wireless devices for Cadillac Super Bowl MVP

**Voting on NFL.com/Superbowl and wireless sevices, including those with Sprint wireless service
Fan votes will count 20 percent**
Who will be the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLII ... Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Richard Seymour or Michael Strahan?
In the fourth quarter, fans can vote for the Super Bowl MVP on NFL.com/Superbowl and on their wireless devices, including those with the Sprint wireless service. Fans using Sprint and other wireless services can send a text message with the player's first and last name to 99777 to participate in MVP balloting. The fan vote will count 20 percent (four votes) with another 16 on-site media members representing the other 80 percent.
The four fan votes will be distributed as follows:
The Super Bowl MVP receives the Pete Rozelle Trophy and a 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid. Cadillac is the official vehicle of Super Bowl XLII. Last year, Super Bowl XLI MVP Peyton Manning received 2.5 MVP votes from fans.
The announcement will be made immediately following the game on FOX.
NFL.com/Superbowl is part of the NFL Internet Network, the most popular sports league property.