Fans start petition for Pope to rub Bradford's knees

Sam Bradford is off to a promising start with the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran quarterback, coming off back-to-back anterior cruciate ligament tears, has taken every rep at training camp and appears in great position to be under center come Week 1.
But excuse Eagles fans for lingering trepidation. This is not a fan base accustomed to things going to plan, and the thought of Bradford going down yet again is simply too much to bear. With Pope Francis scheduled to visit Philadelphia next month, a group of Eagles supporters are seeking divine intervention.
"The Pope is coming to Philly! Our city! With this Eagles season coming up, a lot of our Super Bowl hopes rely on Sam Bradford's knees staying healthy. So, with one of the most religious representatives in the world visiting our wonderful place we call home, how about we get him to bless Bradford's knees during his visit to Philly! This town deserves a Super Bowl, and a healthy Bradford is the only way we will have a parade down Broad Street! Please sign this petition and Go Eagles and Welcome to Philly, Pope Francis!!!!"
"I haven't seen that," Bradford said after Tuesday's practice. "I was told about it. If I got to meet the pope, I think that would be pretty cool. If he wanted to bless my knees, I'd be all for it, I guess."
The petition had been signed by nearly 1,800 supporters as of Tuesday morning. We're not sure how many signatures are necessary to attract the attention of the pontiff, but we assume it is more; a lot more.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Steve Smith's retirement news and predicts the training camp QB battles.