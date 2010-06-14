Fans should have realistic expectations for rookie QBs

I looked at the three young quarterbacks in the shotgun formation vs. being under center to see how they performed. Most young quarterbacks are coming out of college with a lot of shotgun experience, but then it boils down to who does the shotgun help more, a young quarterback or the defense? Stafford was in the shotgun almost twice as much as he was under center, and Sanchez was just the opposite with close to twice as many throws from under center than in the shotgun formation. Both quarterbacks had a better rating under center than they did out of the shotgun. As for Freeman, he threw from the gun much more than from under center and was more successful in the shotgun. One former NFL head coach with expertise in coaching quarterbacks thought that Bradford would be much better off under center with Steven Jackson behind him threatening the run.