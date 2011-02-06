Fans rejoice as Packers win first Super Bowl title since '97

Sunday's game itself was a roller-coaster. Each time Green Bay looked on the verge of pulling away, Pittsburgh came roaring back until the Packers forced the Steelers to turn the ball over on downs on their last possession. Fans who gathered to watch the game at Titletown Brewery lived and died with every play, alternating between burying their faces in their hands and leaping to their feet and fist-pumping. After Green Bay stopped Pittsburgh for the final time, fans leapt into each other's arms and danced on their chairs.