Fans receive a Christmas Eve of craziness

Things got a bit nutty when ... The Raiders opt to run a fake, with holder Shane Lechler pitching the ball to Brandon Myers, who races 36 yards for an apparent touchdown. However, before fans can revel in the play's awesomeness, there's a penalty on the play. Delay of game is called on the Raiders, who then choose to let Janikowski kick. But his 59-yard attempt hits the crossbar and is no good. What could have been seven points turns into zero.