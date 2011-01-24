Fans have intriguing Super Bowl matchup to look forward to

If it wasn't enough that there are two fine quarterbacks and some game-breaking receivers in the Super Bowl, there is a legitimate run game for both teams. The Packers' James Starks burst onto the scene in the playoffs, and in three postseason games touched the ball 78 times for 277 yards. He is a big back with a power burst and an ability to make something out of nothing. Even though the Bears knew Rodgers was the main cog in the offensive wheel, they still dropped a safety down into the box to stop the run and the Packers made them pay. If the Steelers do the same, the play-action pass will be there. And if the Steelers play the pass, Starks will get some yards on the ground.