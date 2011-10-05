Fans get opportunity to go behind-the-scenes for Super Bowl prep

First-ever access to Media Day and stadium and
Media Center tours provide unique unprecedented access
While the Super Bowl lasts only three and a half hours, preparation for the game takes thousands of hours and thousands of workers. Fans will have the opportunity to gain inside access into behind-the-scenes inner workings of Super Bowl XLVI with special tours of Lucas Oil Stadium and the Super Bowl Media Center, and for the first time, Media Day, it was announced.
The announcement was made Wednesday in Indianapolis by Frank Supovitz, the NFL's senior vice president of events. Supovitz and 200 planners were in the city this week for another series of Super Bowl planning meetings.
The opportunities include:
SUPER BOWL MEDIA DAY: For the first-time, the NFL will enable more than 5,000 fans to attend Super Bowl Media Day on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Fans will sit in the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium and watch thousands of media from around the world interview members of the participating Super Bowl teams on the field. In addition, fans in attendance will see the participating teams take their team photos in their game uniforms.
Fans will receive a Media Day gift bag that will include a radio to tune into the day's coverage on NFL Network and listen to some of the individual player interviews from the podium microphones audio. Fans also will have access to the stadium club and concession and merchandise stands will be open for those in attendance.
Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster and the Lucas Oil Stadium box office in early December.
SUPER BOWL TOURS: Before the two teams hit the field, fans may embark on a behind-the scenes Lucas Oil Stadium Super Bowl Tour.
Fans will have access to the stadium grounds and will witness preparations that go into hosting the Super Bowl. Fans will walk on to the field, visit both team locker rooms, check out the media workroom and the exterior compounds created for the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl tours will run from Jan. 23-Feb. 7. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster and the Lucas Oil Stadium box office in early December.
SUPER BOWL MEDIA CENTER FAN GALLERY: Fans will* *have free behind-the-scenes access to portions of the Media Center located on the 3rd floor of the JW Marriott. Fans will be able to see NFL players, celebrities and other athletes interviewed on NFL Network and other television network sets and on Radio Row. In addition to being on site of the Media Center that accommodates 5,000 credentialed media, fans also will be able to check out sponsored interactive zones.
Tickets will be free and available during peak hours of operation on the following days:
More information and updates on all three opportunities and other Super Bowl events will be posted on superbowl.com.