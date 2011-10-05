Fans get opportunity to go behind-the-scenes for Super Bowl prep

SUPER BOWL MEDIA CENTER FAN GALLERY: Fans will* *have free behind-the-scenes access to portions of the Media Center located on the 3rd floor of the JW Marriott. Fans will be able to see NFL players, celebrities and other athletes interviewed on NFL Network and other television network sets and on Radio Row. In addition to being on site of the Media Center that accommodates 5,000 credentialed media, fans also will be able to check out sponsored interactive zones.