Fans get chance to bid on jerseys, trips to Super Bowl

The NFL has announced plans for the "Back to Football 2010 Kickoff Charity Auction" to support the New Orleans Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. The NFL and NFL players have partnered to assemble an unprecedented array of one-of-a-kind experiences and autographed memorabilia from some of the NFL's top stars, including Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre. Fans may bid on 150 experiences and items now through 10 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 12 on www.nfl.com/auction.
Among the experiences and items:
» Super Bowl XLIV helmet signed by Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees
» Authentic jersey signed by Brees.
» Game-worn jerseys from NFL stars Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Randy Moss, Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez
» Super Bowl XLIV opening kickoff ball
» Football signed by the Super Bowl XLIV champion New Orleans Saints
» VIP trip for two to Super Bowl XLV in North Texas on Feb. 6, 2011
» VIP trip for two to the 2011 Pro Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 31, 2011
» Guitar signed by Taylor Swift, who is performing in "NFL Kickoff 2010 Presented by EA Sports"
» Opportunity to walk the red carpet at Lombardi's Broadway premiere on Oct. 21, 2010 in New York City
» Opportunity to be on the set of HBO's Emmy-nominated series Treme
» Behind-The-Scenes VIP Experience at NBC's Football Night In America studio show including a tour; meet-and-greet with FNIA talent; autographed football by SNF/FNIA talent; and NBC Sports gift bag
The New Orleans Saints developed the Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund to benefit those affected directly by the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. A significant portion of the funds being raised are from the raffle of an official Super Bowl XLIV Championship Ring identical to the one that was awarded to the ownership, players, coaches and administrative staff. More than $800,000 has been raised through this raffle to date. The funds will be allocated by an eight member board of directors made up of Gulf South community leaders, Saints ownership, senior executives, and a player.
The Back To Football 2010 Kickoff Charity Auction is part of the efforts to kick off the 2010 season and to honor the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints and the city of New Orleans. This is the seventh consecutive year the NFL has saluted the Super Bowl champions with the opening game in their stadium on a Thursday in primetime.