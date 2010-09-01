Fans get chance to bid on jerseys, trips to Super Bowl

The New Orleans Saints developed the Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund to benefit those affected directly by the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. A significant portion of the funds being raised are from the raffle of an official Super Bowl XLIV Championship Ring identical to the one that was awarded to the ownership, players, coaches and administrative staff. More than $800,000 has been raised through this raffle to date. The funds will be allocated by an eight member board of directors made up of Gulf South community leaders, Saints ownership, senior executives, and a player.