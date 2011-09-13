Fans call for Tebow, but Fox keeps mum on potential QB switch

The outcry for backup quarterback Tim Tebow to save the day began just hours into the Denver Broncos' season, but coach John Fox isn't about to pander to the masses -- yet.
Following an uninspired outing by Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Oakland Raiders, fans were caught on ESPN's telecast chanting, "Tebow! Tebow!"
The second-year pro isn't even the team's clear No. 2, with the depth chart listing the backup quarterback as "Brady Quinn or Tim Tebow."
Fox refused to entertain reporters' postgame questions about making a switch at quarterback, The Denver Post reported.
Behind Orton, the Broncos kept faltering deep in Raiders territory. No possession was more painful than when Denver reached Oakland's 24, and Orton had tight end Daniel Fells open going into the end zone. The ball slipped out of Orton's hand, and defensive end Lamarr Houston pounced on it.
"All and all, like all of us, it probably wasn't good enough," he said, adding that Orton's fumble was a "pivotal play, no doubt."
Orton completed 24 of 46 passes for 304 yards and one touchdown with one interception in an uneven effort.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.