Fans bet $94M on Super Bowl at Nevada casinos

Published: Feb 06, 2012 at 01:10 PM

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Sports fans bet $93.9 million at Nevada casinos on Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the New York Giants and New England Patriots, the most wagered in the past decade.

The Gaming Control Board says unaudited tallies show 184 sports books won a little over $5 million on the football action. New England was about a 3 point favorite, but the Giants won 21-17.

It was a different story for Nevada casinos when the same two teams played in the 2008 Super Bowl. The Patriots opened as 14-point favorites four years ago, but Giants backers bet the line down to 12 points and got paid when New York earned a 17-14 win.

Nevada casinos lost the most money ever on the Super Bowl that year - $2.6 million.

