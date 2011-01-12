Fangio expected to follow Harbaugh to San Francisco

Team sources expect Stanford defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to take the same position on Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers staff this week.
Fangio has talked to other NFL teams about their openings, but he is very close with Harbaugh, and 49ers sources believe the job is essentially his.
On the offensive side of the ball, Harbaugh will be the de facto coordinator. The team will have a running game coordinator and a passing game coordinator, but this will be Harbaugh's offense, the sources said Wednesday.
Several coaches from the 49ers' existing staff are expected to remain with the team, including offensive line coach Mike Solari, running backs coach Tom Rathman and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, who was the interim coach after Mike Singletary was fired with one game remaining in the season.