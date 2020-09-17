Around the NFL

Fan who attended Texans-Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Sep 17, 2020 at 02:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A fan who attended the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas City Health officials reported.

The Chiefs confirmed Thursday the club has worked in cooperation with the health department to provide relevant information, including contact tracing to know any and all patrons and workers with which the individual might have interacted.

"The contact tracing mechanisms that the club has in place, including parking and ticket scanning data, as well as video record review, indicate that the individual who has presented positive and the individual's party entered the stadium in compliance with mask mandates," the Chiefs' statement read. "This process allowed the team to identify the other guests sitting with this individual, the service staff with whom this individual may have come in contact with, as well as any other ticket holders near this person at the time of entry into the stadium. Within hours of being notified, the Chiefs were able to pinpoint the names of the other members of the party as well as detailed information about the path and location of entry, and this information was provided to the Health Department. The tracing capabilities at the stadium allow the extension of communication to learn more about the guest's activity the days leading up to and after the game Thursday night.

"The individual and the individual's group were seated in the lower level of the stadium. By design, the stadium's COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium. All staff with known interactions with the positive case were required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including a mask. Additionally, the protocols in place at the stadium require all attendees to be wearing masks inside the stadium."

The K.C. Health Department announced it informed 10 fans to quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 last Thursday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on NFL NOW that from the league's perspective positive cases are to be expected while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Chiefs had roughly 16,000 fans in attendance for last Thursday's season opener versus the Houston Texans. Denver and Jacksonville were the only other teams to allow fans for the opening week's slate.

Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns will allow 6,000 fans to attend the game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts are also expected to have fans in attendance this week at significantly reduced capacities.

Related Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) is seen in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 34-23. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still down. Will he be out for Sunday's game against the Panthers? The Tampa Bay wideout is not practicing Thursday and remains in the concussion protocol.
NFL game action is seen in a general stadium view from the upper level or upper deck at midfield of Nissan Stadium during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Texans beat the Titans 24-21. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Titans to host some fans for three October home games

Fans are returning to Nissan Stadium. The Titans announced Thursday they will have a limited capacity for three home games in October and possibly a greater attendance for their remaining contests at Nissan.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) drops back in the pocket and looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bill Belichick: 'I don't see anybody better than' Russell Wilson

Is Bill Belichick a secret member of the Let Russ Cook club? Ahead of Sunday night's matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, Belichick sang a hymn of praise about Russell Wilson. 
NFL not planning to move trade deadline off Nov. 3 Election Day
news

NFL not planning to move trade deadline off Nov. 3 Election Day

The league memo sent out Wednesday regarding closing all league and club facilities for Election Day did not mention that Nov. 3 was also the trade deadline. Tom Pelissero reports that there is no discussion on moving the trade deadline.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during warm ups prior to a NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on prime-time debut: 'I think the best quarterbacks treat every game the same'

All eyes will be on Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick makes his prime-time debut versus the Browns. But the Heisman Trophy-winning, LSU product isn't considering Thursday Night Football as anything more than simply the next game of the season. 
Yannick Ngakoue's dud debut with Vikings left 'a bad taste in my mouth'
news

Yannick Ngakoue's dud debut with Vikings left 'a bad taste in my mouth'

The Vikings acquired Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with Jacksonville to pressure QBs and aid a very youthful secondary. He didn't live up to the hype in his first game. "I've still got a bad taste in my mouth, and I want to make it right this weekend," Ngakoue said.
Matthew Stafford won't hesitate to target D'Andre Swift again despite drop
news

Matthew Stafford won't hesitate to target D'Andre Swift again despite drop

D'Andre Swift could have lifted the Lions over the Bears on Sunday, but a dropped pass with 11 seconds left spoiled the rookie's debut. His quarterback, however, said he has no reservations about making that throw again.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs the ball in the second half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
news

Browns' Jarvis Landry expected to play against Bengals

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to play tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Landry sat out Tuesday's practice and was limited Wednesday as a precaution.
Robby Anderson's not-so Purr-fect introduction to Panthers mascot
news

Robby Anderson's not-so Purr-fect introduction to Panthers mascot

On the field, wide receiver Robby Anderson turned in quite a debut for Carolina, but on the bench, he had a rather humorous introduction to the Panthers' panther, Sir Purr. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Bruce Arians on relationship with Brady: 'Tom and I are fine'

Buccaneers second-season coach Bruce Arians isn't one for mincing words and some candid critiques of Tampa Bay first-year QB Tom Brady raised some eyebrows. Arians assured all is well between the two on Wednesday. 
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cardinals won, 24-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Preparing for Kyler Murray gives Ron Rivera 'anxiety' 

Getting ready to face dual-threat Kyler Murray ahead of his Washington Football Team facing the Arizona Cardinals is making coach Ron Rivera a little anxious. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL