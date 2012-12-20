Fan violence is a constant concern for players and their families

My brother and I wanted all of our family and friends to sit together, so no one was separated in case things got chaotic. Some of our siblings were adamant about wearing my jersey to the game, but we convinced them that safety was a higher priority. Kabeer and I discussed going half on a suite, but the price was too high for our large group. Instead, all 35 people in our party sat together in the players' family section and wore neutral colors. In the end, it was uneventful in the family section on a night when we were torched by an emotional Favre.