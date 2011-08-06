Fan suffers injury during Hall of Fame parade

CANTON, Ohio -- A woman was injured when she was hit by a float during a parade celebrating the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement in Canton on Saturday.
The Canton Repository reports that Candice Dillman, president of the Professional Football Ultimate Fan Association, was hit from behind Saturday morning by a "12th Man" float as she walked and reached into her purse during the Timken Grand Parade.
The newspaper says the parade in Canton was delayed about 20 minutes and Dillman was taken by fire department medics to a local hospital. Messages seeking additional information were left for police and fire officials.
The Hall of Fame says 200,000 spectators were expected for the parade featuring the 2011 enshrinees.
Being enshrined Saturday night are Richard Dent, Marshall Faulk, Chris Hanburger, Les Richter, Ed Sabol, Deion Sanders and Shannon Sharpe.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press