Fan's death at Soldier Field ruled accident

Soldier Field spokesman Luca Serra said Monday that the man's death was an "unfortunate accident." He called it an "isolated incident."
The Cook County medical examiner's office publicly identified the man on Monday as Stewart Haverty of Woodstock.
Chicago police spokesman John Mirabelli says Haverty's death doesn't appear to have been criminal. He didn't have details on how Haverty came to fall approximately 35 feet onto the roof of a stadium storage area.
Stewart was declared dead shortly after arriving at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Sunday.
Autopsy results are pending.
