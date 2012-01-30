Fan pleads not guilty in Jets game stun gun case

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - A South Carolina man accused of using a stun gun on other fans during a fight at a New York Jets-Dallas Cowboys game last year pleaded not guilty Monday to several criminal charges.
A lawyer for Leroy McKelvey of Moncks Corner, S.C., entered the plea in state court in Hackensack. McKelvey, who came to court dressed in a suit and tie and using a cane to walk, didn't speak during the brief proceeding or afterward except to tell reporters that Monday was his 60th birthday.
McKelvey faces eight counts including aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to return to court March 5 for a status conference on the case.
McKelvey's attorney, Raymond Hamlin, said he had turned down a plea offer of three years in prison for his client. The aggravated assault charges are third-degree crimes and carry prison sentences of five to 10 years upon conviction.
"The plea offer includes jail time, and we don't feel that's appropriate for this case," Hamlin said outside court.
McKelvey was arrested at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11. According to reports, he became involved in an altercation with other fans when he remained seated during the singing of the national anthem.
Stadium CEO Mark Lamping has said no one was seriously hurt in the incident during the Jets' 27-24 victory.
Security had been beefed up for the game because it was the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.